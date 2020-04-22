Funeral homes concerned about handling final preparations for COVID-19 victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local funeral homes are expressing concerns about handling final preparations for people who have died because of COVID-19.
“We don’t know everything there is to know about this disease,” said funeral director W. Eric Lusain.
And the questions that researchers are still trying to flush out about COVID-19 are what make funeral directors like Lusain nervous.
“You’re second guessing yourself, taking extra precautions because lives are at stake,” said Lusain.
He voiced those concerns in a Facebook post that’s been shared hundreds of times saying saying even though he’s trained to handle contagious illnesses, he still doesn’t feel safe when it comes to COVID-19.
“I’m not an expert, I just have to be careful based on the training I have,” said Lusain.
Lusain says his biggest concerns come from sterilization with bodies and interacting with families of the COVID-19 patient who could also be infected.
The Nationals Association of Medically Examiners that represent other close contact jobs like forensic experts say the risk for transmission after death is thought to be minimal.
But Lusain says it doesn’t ease his mind - in addition to the fact that some funeral homes still need very specific PPE.
“We’re short on body bags. They are needed to make sure we have that extra protection,” said Lusain.
Lusain says he’s asked the state about direct burials and cremations to limit contact, but was directed to guidance for handling bodies by the CDC. He also expressed concern about the capacity at funeral homes if we see a spike in deaths.
