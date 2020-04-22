FIRST ALERT: Strong storms moving in early Thursday morning

SEVERE POTENTIAL THURSDAY AFTERNOON: The severe threat tomorrow afternoon will likely depend on what happens with the first round of storms in the morning. Models are indicating unstable air building up along and south of I-20/59 late in the morning hours. If we can see enough lift, we could see storms fire up in parts of east Alabama and for areas south of I-20 during this time frame. Some models are not aggressive with storms forming and keep most of the stormy weather to our south and east. If discrete storms can develop, we will have a greater chance to see tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. It is the main reason why areas along and south of I-20/59 are under an enhanced risk. If tornadoes form in these conditions, we can’t rule out a few strong ones (EF-2 or greater). Forecast confidence for this setup remains low. There’s a chance that the morning storms keep us stable as they move to our south robbing us of instability. I think the odds are higher that our threat for severe weather remains limited Thursday afternoon with the greatest potential in the Montgomery area, but we urge everyone to not let their guard down.