FIRST ALERT: Strong storms moving in early Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day chilly with most of us in the 40s and 50s. We are watching cloud cover to our west which will move into our area this morning and into the afternoon and evening hours. Models are hinting at a small chance for a few showers in northwest Alabama this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low to mid-70s this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Showers and a few storms will begin to move into west Alabama late this evening mainly after 9 p.m. We could see strong and a few severe storms move through Central Alabama early Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG AND SEVERE STORMS EARLY THURSDAY MORNING: We will likely see clusters of showers and thunderstorms move through west Alabama between midnight and 3 a.m. early Thursday. Majority of our models are showing these clusters of storms trying to form into a line that could produce a damaging wind and hail threat between 3-8 a.m. While the tornado threat is very low, it is not zero during this time frame. Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall. Flash flooding could be a concern with this initial wave of storms. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings since most people will be in bed as they move into our area. I highly recommend turning on your NOAA Weather Radio for tonight and tomorrow.
SEVERE POTENTIAL THURSDAY AFTERNOON: The severe threat tomorrow afternoon will likely depend on what happens with the first round of storms in the morning. Models are indicating unstable air building up along and south of I-20/59 late in the morning hours. If we can see enough lift, we could see storms fire up in parts of east Alabama and for areas south of I-20 during this time frame. Some models are not aggressive with storms forming and keep most of the stormy weather to our south and east. If discrete storms can develop, we will have a greater chance to see tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. It is the main reason why areas along and south of I-20/59 are under an enhanced risk. If tornadoes form in these conditions, we can’t rule out a few strong ones (EF-2 or greater). Forecast confidence for this setup remains low. There’s a chance that the morning storms keep us stable as they move to our south robbing us of instability. I think the odds are higher that our threat for severe weather remains limited Thursday afternoon with the greatest potential in the Montgomery area, but we urge everyone to not let their guard down.
High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s Thursday afternoon. It will be very breezy tomorrow with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Severe storms could produce wind gusts up to 60-70 mph, so we highly encourage you to treat severe thunderstorm warnings seriously as they can produce damage similar to tornadoes.
HEAVY RAINFALL: Many locations could see 1-3 inches of rainfall through Thursday evening. A flash flood watch has been issued for Chilton, Bibb, Greene, Hale, Pickens, and Sumter counties from 10 p.m. tonight through 1 p.m. Thursday. 2-2.5 inches of rain are possible in these locations. Remember to avoid driving into areas that are under water. You never know how deep the water can be. Turn around, don’t drown!
SUNSHINE RETURNS FRIDAY: Friday is looking mostly sunny and very pleasant. We will start the day with temperatures in the mid-50s. We could see highs in the upper 70s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
CHANCE FOR STORMS EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: We will watch a disturbance that will try to move into our area Friday night and early Saturday morning. As of now, the moisture with this system is looking limited. We could see a few thunderstorms with the main area being along and north of I-20. We can’t rule out a strong storm capable of producing strong winds and hail. The threat for severe weather looks low. By Saturday afternoon, we will likely see decreasing clouds with highs in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: First half of next week is looking dry and comfortable. Sunday is looking beautiful with highs in the lower 70s. We could see a few chilly mornings with lows in the 40s Sunday and Monday morning. Our next rain chance will likely develop next Wednesday as another cold front moves through our area. It remains too early to determine if this system will produce severe weather.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. It will be a great tool to have as storms move through our area tonight and tomorrow.
Have a safe Wednesday!
