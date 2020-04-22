Etowah, Cherokee County deputies make arrests and find $250k in stolen property

Warrants were obtained on Thomas Jason Bragg (DOB 12/16/1972) through Etowah County Sheriff’s Office for four counts of Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property 4th Degree. There were also warrants gathered on Cathy Ann Bragg (DOB 2/25/1974) for two counts of receiving stolen property 1st degree.