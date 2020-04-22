Etowah, Cherokee County deputies make arrests and find $250k in stolen property

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County and Cherokee County investigators worked together, and used a drone, to find more than $250,000 worth of stolen property.
On April 9, 2020, Etowah County’s Investigator Will Farley was asked by Investigator Jeremy Stepps to assist in a burglary that occurred in Cherokee County.
A suspect was questioned who allegedly resided at 161 Norton Lane in Etowah County. Farley and Stepps made contact with the homeowner, Thomas Bragg, who said he did not know the suspect.
Investigators believe the property taken in the Cherokee County burglary was on the Norton Lane property.
Stepps and Farley flew a drone over the property.
They found a red Jeep Wrangler that was taken in the burglary along with two side-by-side UTV’s and two utility trailers.
Through a search warrant Etowah and Cherokee County deputies were able to seize an estimated $250,000 in suspected stolen property.
Warrants were obtained on Thomas Jason Bragg (DOB 12/16/1972) through Etowah County Sheriff’s Office for four counts of Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property 4th Degree. There were also warrants gathered on Cathy Ann Bragg (DOB 2/25/1974) for two counts of receiving stolen property 1st degree.
