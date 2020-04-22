East Alabama law enforcement agencies receive masks, hand sanitizer

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Area law enforcement agencies in East Alabama are getting help in battling COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the Jacksonville State University Center for Forensic Sciences, with a grant from the Poarch Creek Indians, made 3,000 N95 masks available for numerous law enforcement agencies in Calhoun and the surrounding counties.
JSU’s Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement applied for the grant, and the Calhoun County District Attorney’s office located the masks at a time when the N95 masks were hard to get.
They also presented them with hand sanitizer made by the Back Forty Brewing Company in Gadsden.
Oxford’s police chief says the attire is much needed as law enforcement personnel find themselves face to face with COVID-19 and can’t always practice social distancing.
"Law enforcement is like our nurses and doctors. They're on the front lines. They're still dealing with people on a daily basis, they deal with them in close contact. And a lot of agencies were not able to obtain the type of protective equipment that they needed to make sure that their men and women are safe. And through the Center for Best Practices, we were able to make that happen," said Police Chief Bill Partridge.
Calhoun County's district attorney says the number of agencies represented by the Oxford EMACC, where the news conference was held today, and the JSU Forensics Science center, made it easier to acquire and distribute so many masks at once.
"Having the system JSU has in place and the system Oxford has in place, makes it easy to get them in once it's received, and distribute them. So I'm proud of everybody that's here, I'm proud of the collaborative effort that happened before this," said District Attorney Brian McVeigh.
JSU acting president Don Killingsworth helped divide up the masks to the many law enforcement agencies at the news conference, including the Jacksonville Police Department and the sheriff’s offices of Calhoun, Cherokee, Dekalb and St. Clair counties.
We’re told another 5,000 masks are expected to arrive in the near future.
