View this post on Instagram

This is just the cutest thing! Sweet Ruthie, who is 8 months old, has a little crush on our Matt Daniel! She just grins ear to ear when he comes on TV. By the way Ruthie is a twin! Thanks to her mom, Madeline Dye for the share! ⠀ #wbrcandme #crush #grin #alwx #socute #sosweet