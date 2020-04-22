COVID-19 testing clinic held at Anniston’s Glen Addie homes

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston hosted one of the first, of what they hope will be several, COVID-19 testing sites at one of their public housing communities.
The street behind Glen Addie Homes was the location of a testing clinic set up for people to drive up, or even walk up.
Workers with the Alabama Department of Public Health assisted health care workers from Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and the St. Michael’s Health Clinic.
St. Michael’s specializes in caring for people who don’t have insurance, and were prepared for any referrals that may have come from Wednesday’s testing.
A member of the Anniston City Council told us why it was important to host clinics like this one at Anniston’s housing communities.
“If one person gets it, it spreads quickly if it’s around a large group of people. So, we’re going where clusters of people are that may have a harder time with transportation so that we can get it found quicker, the quicker the better,” said Councilor David Reddick.
They’re already planning a similar clinic in a week at another housing community, Constantine Homes.
