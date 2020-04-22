City of Hoover eager to reopen Hoover Met Complex, youth sports

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - With Governor Kay Ivey currently looking at plans on how to reopen businesses across the state, officials with the city of Hoover are pushing to reopen their athletic facilities to resume youth sports.
$8 million is the economic impact the Hoover Met Complex lost in March due to COVID-19, and if youth sports don’t resume, officials said that loss will only increase.
Hoover City Councilman John Lyda said once Governor Kay Ivey and state health officials approve the reopening of businesses, the city plans on reopening all the athletic fields at the Hoover Met Complex as soon as possible. Without youth baseball and softball tournaments, the economic impact loss for the city’s second quarter is nearly $25 million. Lyda said the city’s number one concern is the safety and health of everyone, but believe they can reopen in a safe manner while helping the local economy.
“The Hoover Met Complex was built three years ago and an $80 million project and it was built with one goal in mind and it’s to drive revenue for the city and to give residents a place to participate so the longer it sits idle, the harder it really makes it for us to maintain our financial health,” said Lyda.
If things continue as is, Lyda says overall the city would lose more than $40 million in economic impact over a seven month period.
Lyda is also on Hoover’s COVID-19 Task Force and said they will continue to work on a safe plan for reopening. May 11 is the date recommended by a committee led by the Lieutenant Governor on when youth sports could possibly resume, but again nothing has been approved by Governor Kay Ivey.
