City of Hoover eager to reopen Hoover Met Complex, youth sports

Hoover City Councilman John Lyda said once Governor Kay Ivey and state health officials approve the reopening of businesses, the city plans on reopening all the athletic fields at the Hoover Met Complex as soon as possible. Without youth baseball and softball tournaments, the economic impact loss for the city’s second quarter is nearly $25 million. Lyda said the city’s number one concern is the safety and health of everyone, but believe they can reopen in a safe manner while helping the local economy.