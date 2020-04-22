City of Birmingham approves the work plan for redevelopment of the Ramsay McCormack Building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A work plan has been approved for the redevelopment of the Ramsay McCormack Building in Ensley.
The city notified Judge Marshell Jackson Hatcher of the approval in a status report.
Ensley District Developers (EDD) partnered with Stewart Perry Construction to perform a detailed site study to determine the best course of action for redeveloping the building which is the centerpiece of Ensley’s Commercial Business District.
A plan was presented to deconstruct rather than renovate the 10-story structure.
The developer determined a complete renovation of the building was not feasible due to several major structural challenges resulting from being vacant for nearly 35 years:
- Mechanical bearing and anchoring systems are failing which could lead to a catastrophic failure of the structure.
- The concrete floor and beam system are experiencing wide scale failure due to long term exposure to water infiltration which has weakened the bearing capacity.
- The metal structural lining (jambs) of the windows which supports masonry above a window has rusted out on all of the windows.
- Size limitations make it impossible to meet current code without completely restructuring elevator shafts and stairs.
The deconstruction plan will include filling in the basement, which is currently filled with standing water, and redeveloping the site.
The plans include using salvaged materials from the building in order to reflect its historic architectural style.
The Ramsay McCormack Building will be a multi-use structure.
Based on discussions with the City of Birmingham’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity, EDD could break ground by August 1, 2020 with an estimated completion date of September 2022.
