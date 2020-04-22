Birmingham Race Course working to relocate more than 400 dogs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After 28 years, the Birmingham Race Course has ended live greyhound racing.
The race track suspended all operations back in March due to the Coronavirus. But for several years, the race course has seen a steady decline in the interest of dog racing.
Dr. Lewis Benefield, the COO of the Birmingham Race Course, wants to stress that this may not be a permanent closing, but for right now it is the best decision.
But what will happen to all of those greyhounds?
According to Kip Keefer, the Executive Director of the Birmingham Racing Commission, about 150 dogs have already been picked up by new owners and kennel operators. Keefer expects there will be about 440 more dogs that will enter their adoption program.
The race course will continue to offer simulcast dog race when they reopen.
If you are interested in adopting any of the greyhounds, please contact the Birmingham Race Course at 205-838-7500 or visit their website at www.birminghamracecourse.com.
