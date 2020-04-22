2 arrested for home invasion in North Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies have arrested two people and charged them in a home invasion of an 85-year-old woman.
Brandon Gourley, 24, and 20-year-old Shelby Robinson were taken into custody Wednesday morning. Deputies say they responded to a call of the victim saying the suspects broke into her home, demanded money and hit her with a blunt object.
The victim was able to escape and call authorities.
Deputies say Gourley was found hiding in the woods behind the victim’s home. Robinson was found driving a truck back and forth in the area and taken into custody.
Gourley is charged with first-degree burglary and being held on a $10,000 bond. Robinson is charged with second-degree burglary and held on a $5,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.