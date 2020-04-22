Arrest made after man’s body found on the side of the road

28-year-old Cordarius Elliot, arrested and charged with capital murder. (Source: Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | April 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:51 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested after a body was found along the side of the road in Birmingham Sunday.

Officers from the Birmingham East Precinct responded to shots fired around 10:53 Sunday morning. Upon arrival they discovered the body 26-year-old Jacqkingman Darnell Bennett on the side of the road near a wooded area.

Police have arrested 28-year-old Cordarius Elliot. He is charged with capital murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

