Vestavia Hills senior living center makes in-person visits safe

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Longleaf Liberty Park Senior Living Center is getting creative so residents can visit with loved ones.
They just added a new feature to allow family visits last Friday. So far, it’s been a major success.
Here’s how it works: Longleaf notifies family members of specific times they can come visit.
The family members must wear masks and must be screened outside the senior living community. Once cleared, family members walk to the courtyard where they meet with their loved one who is living in the senior living center.
They’re separated by a Plexiglas wall, which was decorated by a community artist. Then the seniors and their family talk through a two-way speaking device.
“We’ve had little ladies that have been out with their pearls on and getting ready to possibly visit with their families so it’s really exciting to see that,” said Executive Director Leslie Carter.
Carter said this new visitation feature helps with their memory care residents also, who may not be able to speak or understand technology like FaceTime.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.