Tuscaloosa woman builds display in support of first responders, essential workers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kimberly Evans said the idea to show some appreciation to essential workers and first responders came to her after one of them delivered something to her home.
Evans decided to use her talent to tell him and others thank you. That idea blossomed into a display in front of her Windsor Drive home for some folks she felt don’t hear that often enough.
“I know I wanted to do something," Evans said.
She looked through her garage for material leftover from home improvement projects. “Sorta just had an idea about how much wood do I have. How many signs can I make?” Evans continued.
She came up with signs representing several different professions of people working to protect others from coronavirus and are making life easier for those of us living through stay at home orders because of it.
“I know there are so many that don’t have that option and I wanted to say thank you,” Evans explained.
She didn’t limit her appreciation to just those caring for those sick with COVID-19.
“I can’t imagine how they must feel everyday and that’s the person restocking the milk in the grocery store and that’s the guy delivering pizza,” Evans went on to say.
We showed Evans’ display to the spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department. “For everybody to see and I appreciate everything that she’s doing as I said before, it’s good to know that the people you’re protecting everyday appreciate your hard work," Lt. Teena Richardson expressed.
The display is just one way Evans chose to tell these people thanks. “I try to smile a little bit more and try to say thank you,” Evans said.
