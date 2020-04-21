Teenager arrested after stabbing coworker in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of another teenager.
The incident happened at Firehouse Subs in Trussville. The suspect stabbed a 16-year-old coworker at the location.
The victim was taken to UAB and is in stable condition.
The suspect was captured around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Brewster Road. Trussville police will release the suspect’s name and bond information on Wednesday after they obtain warrants.
