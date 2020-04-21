Supporters of reopening Alabama’s economy rallying around capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Supporters of reopening Alabama’s economy are rallying around the state capitol Tuesday.
A group called Stand Up Alabama planned a car rally they are calling “Operation Back to Work” to encourage the state to reopen businesses.
The rally started at 1 p.m. Stand Up Alabama is encouraging business owners and their supporters to participate by decorating their vehicles, making signs and driving near the Capitol.
Ken McFeeters sat on the corner a block from the Capitol and drove home his part of the rally.
“I need a haircut and the lady that cuts my hair needs to pay the mortgage,” said McFeeters, who said he hasn’t had a haircut in about a month.
A block away Virginia Kirby of Athens, Alabama, did the same thing with her “back to work” sign.
“We gotta do something,” she said.
The protesters were going to drive a designated route, but Tuesday morning Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett alerted several streets would be closed until 5 p.m. citing construction and the possible mobile rally. Those streets include:
- Monroe Street from North Decatur to North Union
- Dexter Avenue from North Decatur to South Bainbridge
- South Bainbridge from Dexter Avenue to Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue from South Bainbridge to South Union
Officers have also barricaded Dexter Avenue leading up to the Capitol.
Regardless of location, Eagle Forum Executive Director Becky Gerritson and her team had a pointed message to state leaders.. specifically Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
“To immediately approve the reopening of Alabama’s economy,” said Gerritson
Gerritson says her group supported the Stand-Up Alabama, Back To Work Car Rally.
Gerritson admitted this will not change the governor’s mind, but she felt like this was the proper venue to say what needed to be said.. and what needed to be done.
“People need an outlet and need to let her know how they feel,” she said.
Duckett said a meeting was held Monday afternoon with the protest organizer, MPD and ALEA. Following the meeting Duckett said further consideration was made for the safety of the construction workers on Washington and Monroe streets and pedestrian traffic in front of the capitol, and MPD decided the roads would be closed.
Duckett said MPD attempted to contact the organizer Monday night at 5 p.m. to notify her of the changes, but the organizer did not return the call until about 10:30 Tuesday morning, at which time she was notified of the road closures.
Protesters blared their car horns as they drove. Drivers honked away to show their support and at one point the honking got to be a little too much for Montgomery police.
Some drivers were pulled over and warned to quit violating the local noise ordinance. The ordnance that says in part the horns should not be used other than a “reasonable warning or make unreasonable loud or harsh sound.”
The group is voicing support for the report the Small Business Commission Emergency Task Force released Friday. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and the task force recommended the state open certain businesses immediately and others in phases in May.
“They need to open up their local businesses and use those safety protocols to keep their customers safe and employees safe. It’s doable,”said Gerritson.
In the end Alabama’s economy remains closed but Gerritson and company believe they’ve said their piece with words and the horn.
Gov. Ivey has said she and State Health Officer Scott Harris will review the stay at home order on or before April 28. The stay at home order, which is set to expire May 1, prohibits all non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more and requires all nonessential businesses to remain closed.
Becky Gerritson says they will likely not have another car rally but will continue to press their point through social media.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.