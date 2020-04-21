State department of health holds COVID-19 testing clinic in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - People in St. Clair County lined up in their cars to get tested for COVID-19.
The state department of pubic health held its latest clinic on Tuesday in Pell City, at Pell City High School.
People were lined up at first, but patients tapered off about an hour later.
Health care workers with masks and shields swabbed people who drove up and were presenting symptoms.
The data being gathered from these sites will be among what Governor Ivey considers as she decides whether to open up the economy of the state again.
“I don’t think we’ll ever go back to our old norm. We need a new normal, which is, pay attention, wash your hands, stay at home if you’re sick, which we’ve tried to tell people for years, but maybe this will do it,” says Robbie Stubbs, Emergency Preparedness Director for the Northeastern District of ADPH.
There will be another clinic like this one on Wednesday in Blount County, one that was delayed due to severe weather.
Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston will also hold a clinic on Wednesday at Glen Addie homes.
Stubbs says there will be one later in the week at the Cleburne County Health Department in Heflin, and she’s working on two more clinics. When they’re held, ADPH would’ve had a testing clinic in every county in the northeastern district of Alabama, something she originally thought wouldn’t happen due to a sparsity of test kits.
