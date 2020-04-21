St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies get new masks as part of safety gear for COVID-19 crisis

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies across the state are doing what they can to keep themselves and people in the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has implemented many safety routines in their daily work environment.
Deputies say they could not reach those safety goals without the help of great citizens who go above and beyond.
They are thanking Melanie at It’s Sew Unique for getting filtered masks to the Sheriff’s Office in expedited time.
Sheriff Billy Murray said, “Our community is strong and we will make it through this crisis together.”
