Small business not opening in Alabama just yet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While other states are looking to open up their businesses again, state and local leaders in Alabama are not willing to do so just yet.
Governor Ivey and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin both say more time is needed before lifting their stay at home orders.
There is no question small businesses are hurting. Some are trying to operate as best they can under the restrictions, others are just waiting for any sort of help they can get.
Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said he understands the difficulty and problems small businesses are experiencing because of the stay at home order. “We know their is overwhelming anxiety and fear for small business owners - they have been closed for four to six weeks now,” Woodfin said.
Woodfin said he is listening to the state and county health officials on this matter as to when it would be safe to lift the order. “The best tool at our disposal is to starve the virus that causes the infection, we will continue to do that,” Dr. Wesley Willeford of the Jefferson County Health Department said.
WBRC FOX6 News told you about Queens Park. It was a bar/restaurant in downtown Birmingham. Now it’s operating just a catering business. The owner said she is fine with the stay at home order, at least for a while longer. “I think it’s good honestly to continue holding fast. Continue to do what a majority of the population wants instead of bending to a small vocal minority,” Laura Newman said.
Queens Park had nine employees - now it’s down to half that. Still, the business does not want to be in position to open up and see COVID-19 is still a problem. Newman said she has discussed the possibility of being sued if someone gets sick at her business. “We always say we are not thinking if we will get sued but when we get sued. You always want to decrease the liability you are carrying,” Newman said.
Newman and other businesses say they are looking forward to congress funding the payroll protection act which will help them keep or bring back some workers. That fund ran out of money last week and a number of Alabama and Birmingham businesses missed out.
