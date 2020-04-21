Should the state cancel Summer School?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school year soon will soon wrap up at home, but will students who attend Summer School have to head back to the classroom?
We spoke to several school districts tonight in metro Birmingham Monday night. They all said they were working on either finalizing plans or waiting on directives from state leaders.
Representatives with the American Federation of teachers and The Alabama Education Association weighed in on how they believed Summer School should be conducted in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“Fairness to the student would be number one. Can this be a meaningful experience? Number two, do they have the capabilities?” William Tunnel with AEA pondered.
AFT Representative Richard Franklin said learning from home is not an equal playing field.
“I hope at some point, from the federal level down to our state, we do something statewide with Wi-Fi,” said Franklin.
Franklin said the lack of Internet access could greatly impact a student’s final grade, and that the state should consider canceling Summer School for the 2019-2020 school year.
“When it comes to e-learning, distance-learning, I don’t think we have enough Internet, or information resources for all children,” added Franklin.
Both Franklin and Tunnel said teachers and other school personnel miss interacting with their students.
Tunnel said getting back to normal for teachers and students could not come soon enough.
“How traditional can it [Summer School] be? I think that’s going to depend on what the governor, the state superintendent and really the CDC and our health officials are telling us is safe to do,” said Tunnel.
We have reached out to the Alabama State Department of Education; we are waiting to hear back.
Most of the school district we spoke to say they should have plans finalized by mid-May.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.