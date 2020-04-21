Shooting at Ensley grocery store ruled justified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is dead after officials say he was involved in an altercation with a security guard at Marino’s Associated foods in Ensley on Thursday.
According to the Birmingham Police Department, the incident occurred at the grocery store around 4 pm. 50-year-old Gregory Johnson was transported to Princeton Baptist Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 5:00 p.m.
Police were called to Marino’s for a disorderly person. While on the way to the location, officers were notified that a security guard was involved in a physical altercation with the disorderly subject.
When officers arrived, they found the subject handcuffed and unconscious on the ground. The subject was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Per Sergeant Mauldin, the investigation showed the subject caused a disturbance inside the store. The security guard had escorted the subject out of the store.
After leaving the property, the subject returned and became engaged in a physical altercation with the security guard. The altercation ended when the subject was rendered unconscious.
Following the investigation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office ruled the security guard’s actions justified. The death has been reclassified as a Justified Death.
