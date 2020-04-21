Perfect Nails in Northport donates 1,500 masks to essential workers

NORTHPORT , Ala. (WBRC) - While business has been slow or non-existent for some owners, WBRC continues to highlight those using this downtime to give back to others.
Perfect Nails in Northport is usually in the business of making sure your nails and toes are perfect and pretty. But since they’re closed temporarily closed due to COVID-19, they are now making masks free of charge - 1,500 of them in the last 3 weeks to be exact.
Perfect Nail business owners Becky Truong and Vhuong Nguyen said they had their family and friends help them sew the masks.
The married couple with kids says several surrounding nail salons a part of the Vietnamese community in Birmingham and Montgomery have helped with supplying fabric and sewing machines for the masks. Even some of their customers have stepped up to donate what they can to their cause.
The couple said they’ve donated to the DCH Health Foundation, emergency rooms, nursing home workers, Tuscaloosa pediatrics and to other places and people.
“No we’re not charging, we just want everyone to wear the mask, just wear the mask. We just want to make a little contribution to help our community to keep our infection rate down. We want to thank our front line workers, essential workers doctors, nurses who risk their lives to protect us,” said Truong and Nguyen.
The couple said they will continue to make masks for essential workers that need them while they’re salon doors are closed. And if they are able re-open sometime next month, they said they have a good social distancing plan they’ll implement to keep customers and staff safe.
