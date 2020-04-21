Papa Murphy’s donating part of proceeds to No Kid Hungry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Papa Murphy’s is teaming up with No Kid Hungry to feed kids in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many students across the country are losing daily meals because schools are closed.
From April 20 to May 20, Papa Murphy’s will donate $1 for every Cheese or Pepperoni Mini Murph Make ’n’ Bake Pizza Kit sold online to the No Kid Hungry organization. Guests who choose to also have the option to donate in one of the three following ways:
- Online through checkout
- At the register
- Via a secure link on the No Kid Hungry webpage: www.nokidhungry.org/papamurphys [nokidhungry.org]
The funds raised through Papa Murphy’s partnership with No Kid Hungry will go towards providing emergency grants immediately to help schools and community groups feed kids during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.
“Our hearts go out to every person impacted by the coronavirus crisis, and we are grateful for this opportunity to join No Kid Hungry’s efforts to provide relief to those in need,” Papa Murphy’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Kim McBee shared. “Simply ordering and enjoying a fresh and fun Mini Murph kit can make a significant difference for a child in need.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.