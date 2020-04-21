Northport man arrested on pornography charges

Kenneth Ray Mosley Jr. faces 10 counts of Possession of Obscene Matter Depicting a Person Less than 17 Years of Age. (Source: Northport PD)
By WBRC Staff | April 21, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 10:54 AM

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama authorities have arrested a Northport man on pornography charges.

Investigators with Northport Police, Tuscaloosa Police, the 24th Judicial Task Force and 25th Judicial Task Force executed a search warrant at a home located in the 800 block of Energy Center Boulevard on Monday.

During the investigation, probable cause was found to arrest 57-year-old Kenneth Ray Mosley Jr. on 10 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person less than 17 years of age.

Mosley was placed in Tuscaloosa County Jail on $300,000 bond.

