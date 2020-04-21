Northport man arrested on pornography charges

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama authorities have arrested a Northport man on pornography charges.
Investigators with Northport Police, Tuscaloosa Police, the 24th Judicial Task Force and 25th Judicial Task Force executed a search warrant at a home located in the 800 block of Energy Center Boulevard on Monday.
During the investigation, probable cause was found to arrest 57-year-old Kenneth Ray Mosley Jr. on 10 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person less than 17 years of age.
Mosley was placed in Tuscaloosa County Jail on $300,000 bond.
