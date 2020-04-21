New distribution site added for JeffCo Schools feeding program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an effort to make meals more accessible to students, Jefferson County Schools says it is adding an 8th distribution site for its feeding program.
In addition to the school sites, meals may also now be picked up at the Adamsville Senior Center.
School officials say approximately 12,000 meals are available daily.
The program runs each Monday, Wednesday and Friday through June 5.
The feeding program is open to anyone 18 years and younger and is free of charge.
“Students will be given breakfast and lunch. In order to minimize contact and maintain social distancing, the program will be curbside pickup only,” school officials stated.
A complete list of times and locations are below:
