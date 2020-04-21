Mountain Brook PD searching for driver and vehicle in deadly hit and run on Hwy 280

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook police continue to search for the driver and the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run Thursday evening.
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jack Henry Moody.
While traveling Hwy 280 West, police say Moody collided with an unknown type of vehicle as the vehicle was turning from Hwy 280 East, crossing Hwy 280 West, onto Overton Road. Moody died Friday at UAB Hospital.
The driver and vehicle left in an unknown direction. A witness described the suspect’s vehicle as possible being a light colored work type van that should have heavy damage on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mountain Brook Police Detectives at 205-802-3860
