More appointment only COVID19 testing coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Health Department held its first drive through coronavirus testing Friday.
WBRC learned Monday it will be the first of several in the future. “The testing, of course it took a little while to get up and running but we do have plenty of testing available now when somebody needs to be tested,” according to Tommy Dockery, the Director of Emergency Preparedness for the West Central District for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The testing will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Friday morning in its parking lot at 2350 Hargrove Road East in Tuscaloosa, until supplies run out.
People have to meet certain criteria to be tested. That includes symptoms such as fever or cough or shortness of breath, be immunocompromised, be 65 or older, be a healthcare worker, or be associated with a long-term healthcare facility.
“We’re doing all of ours by appointment only. That’s why we’re asking you to call that number. And you must be symptomatic,” Dockery added.
They’re encouraging people who are sick to get tested. Organizers believe that message is getting out to those people most vulnerable to coronavirus.
You can call (205) 562-6900 to set up an appointment.
