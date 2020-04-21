Man in custody after police pursuit in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody in Tuscaloosa after officers say he led them on a chase and dumped out evidence during the pursuit.
The chase ended around 1:30 p.m. in the Murphy Place subdivision.
Lt. Teena Richardson says Narcotics officers were checking a drug complaint when the man drove off in the area of 33rd Ave and Beck St.
Officers say the man threw out evidence during the pursuit.
He blew out a tire but continued until the pursuit was over.
No word on the charges.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.