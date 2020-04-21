Local businesses react to Governor Ivey keeping stay-at-home order in place

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Some businesses are siding with the governor saying they too want to stay safe.
We spoke with a Cullman restaurant owner about what the stay-at-home order is doing to him and what he wants to see happen.
A little over a month ago, Johnny’s BBQ was trying to figure out how to adjust to this new normal. The small, but well known restaurant in Cullman has weathered things so far with curbside pickup and drive thru orders.
“I can’t say enough how blessed we’ve been. Just how smooth it really has gone because when it all first started, we didn’t know what to expect,” Josh Wiggins, Johnny’s co-owner said.
So when Wiggins hears that the stay at home order will remain in effect at least through the end of the month.
“I think it’s good to wait one more week just to make sure everything stays good and kind of go to that next step they’re working on,” Wiggins said.
Once the stay at home order is lifted, Wiggins says things will probably look the same at his restaurant at least in the short term.
“To be honest, we’re kind of looking at maybe keeping things how they are until this next phase or whatever the next steps are. Due to our layout in our restaurant we’re looking at only 12-to 15 tables to be able to have. So the majority will probably still be curbside service and drive-thru if we do decide to open the dining room,” Wiggins added.
Governor Ivey says we need to keep the COVID-19 numbers down at least 10-14 days before businesses could start to reopen.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.