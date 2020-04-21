JeffCo Health Officer working to share more detailed data on COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We're On Your Side trying to get answers to a question a lot of you have been asking. Why can't health officials give us a smaller scope of demographics?
Jefferson County’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson says he is anxious to share more data with the community, but right now, he says he’s following the law when it comes to releasing detailed demographic information for COVID-19 cases by zip code.
That’s something Birmingham City Council president William Parker and local pastors have been calling for this week. As we’ve been covering, this coronavirus is disproportionately affecting African American communities. Dr. Wilson says federal regulations prohibits the state and county from releasing this kind of information.
We’ve learned Mobile County has actually released this information by zip code. Wilson hopes to work something out in the coming days.
“I will say they we are trying ever avenue that we can to work within the law to enable us to share more data and we’re actively working on a couple different avenues,” Wilson said.
“I think there’s been an outcry with the pastors and other stakeholders that we need the information and then once we receive that information, what’s the plan to address testing in those potential hot spots. We’re hope there are not hot spots, but we need that data to make sure that we can have the necessary testing in all 99 neighborhoods,” Parker said.
Wilson says the county health department is a healthcare provider and that puts a limit on what kind of information they share. We’ve asked him to clarify that since Mobile is releasing some of the zip code data there. We’ll let you know when we hear back.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.