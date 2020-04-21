Gov. Ivey announces press conference to give COVID-19 update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey is holding a press conference Tuesday morning to give updates on Alabama’s efforts to fight COVID-19.
The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Ivey will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Finance Director Kelly Butler, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington and Alabama Superintendent of Banking Mike Hill.
We will air the press conference on WBRC FOX6 and also have a stream live on the WBRC FOX6 News app and on our Facebook page.
