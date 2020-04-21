FIRST ALERT: Possibility of severe storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning. It is a cool and dry start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We are watching a weak cold front that will move into our area this afternoon. We aren’t expecting any rain with this system, but we will see some breezy conditions this afternoon. Winds will be around 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph between 12-6 p.m. Ahead of the weak front, we will likely see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. It will be a dry and pleasant day with a mostly sunny sky. Winds should decrease as we head into the overnight hours.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST: We should see a mostly clear sky tonight with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 40s. You’ll need a jacket tomorrow morning, but you might not need it Wednesday afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s. Clouds are expected to slowly increase tomorrow giving way to a mostly cloudy sky during the evening and overnight hours. We could see a few stray showers or thunderstorms in northwest Alabama after 8 p.m, but most of us will remain dry.
FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY: We are looking at the potential to see multiple waves of showers and storms on Thursday. The first wave could occur early Thursday morning as a line of storms move into west Alabama. This first wave has the potential to produce heavy rain, strong winds, and a very low-end threat for an isolated tornado. It will be important to have multiple ways to receive warnings since this first batch is expected to move in overnight between 12-7 a.m. My confidence for an early round of storms is medium to high as models show support for this potential.
The second round of storms could develop Thursday afternoon. Models are hinting that dry air could mix in during the afternoon creating an unstable atmosphere. If storms can form ahead of the dry air, we could see supercells (individual rotating storms) form. If these storms develop, they could produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and very large hail. The best potential for this occurring could be east of I-65 and into parts of Georgia. It is why the Storm Prediction has highlighted these locations under an enhanced risk, or a threat level three out of five. Tornadoes that form in this sector could be strong. There is high uncertainty if this will happen, so we will have to pay very close attention to the trends on Thursday once the first line of storms move through our area. If these storms form, our severe threats will dramatically go up. This threat is not a done deal, and I think the greatest potential for afternoon storms forming could be in Montgomery and for parts of Georgia.
HEAVY RAINFALL THURSDAY: We could see yet again another round of heavy rain Thursday with totals adding up around 1-3 inches. Flash flooding could be an issue for some locations along and south of I-20. It would not surprise me if a few locations record over 3 inches of rain through Thursday evening.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST: Friday is looking mostly sunny and dry with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. We should stay mostly dry Friday, but another system will move in Friday night and Saturday morning giving us a chance for thunderstorms. It remains too early to know if we could see severe weather with this system. Due to the timing of it developing, the odds look low. We will closely monitor it. We will really focus on this setup once we get through Thursday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: After the chance for showers and storms Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend is looking mostly dry. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, temperatures are trending cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures could drop into the 40s next Monday morning.
