FIRST ALERT: Possibility of severe storms Thursday

The second round of storms could develop Thursday afternoon. Models are hinting that dry air could mix in during the afternoon creating an unstable atmosphere. If storms can form ahead of the dry air, we could see supercells (individual rotating storms) form. If these storms develop, they could produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and very large hail. The best potential for this occurring could be east of I-65 and into parts of Georgia. It is why the Storm Prediction has highlighted these locations under an enhanced risk, or a threat level three out of five. Tornadoes that form in this sector could be strong. There is high uncertainty if this will happen, so we will have to pay very close attention to the trends on Thursday once the first line of storms move through our area. If these storms form, our severe threats will dramatically go up. This threat is not a done deal, and I think the greatest potential for afternoon storms forming could be in Montgomery and for parts of Georgia.