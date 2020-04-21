‘Do not go out and buy unnecessary items at this time’: Jeffco Health Officer says he CAN issue new order if he needs to

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Getting it right now is the only way of getting back to business.” Dr. Mark Wilson addressed concerns about updates on COVID-19 Tuesday.
Dr. Wilson says he can issue a more strict health order if he needs to and he has the ability to shut down businesses that are not obeying the social distancing rules.
Wilson said right now people in Jefferson County are doing a great job staying home for the most part, but he says he has seen some behavior in stores where people are buying unnecessary items.
Wilson said he almost issued a more stringent health order Tuesday because of people shopping for things they may not need, but he stopped short of issuing the order.
Wilson said he wants the public and employers to do three things:
- As much as possible people need to wear some type of face covering in public which means a cloth mask, a cotton covering or a bandana.
- As much as feasible employers need to have employees wear face coverings when they are dealing with the public. Wilson said the coverings protect employees and customers.
- As much as possible all stores and other public places have hand sanitizers to use as people come and as they go.
We are still under a statewide stay at home order until April 30.
Dr. Wilson said there is no magic on/off switch as to when we’ll get back to business, but he feels like April 30 is a date in which some new order or new statement will need to be made.
