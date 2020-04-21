Coroner identifies 2 victims in separate fatal car accidents in JeffCo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified two victims in separate car accidents recently in the area.
Bill Yates says 23-year-old Jack Henry Moody died on April 17 after an accident on U.S. Hwy. 280 at Overton Road the night before. The report says the victim was driving a motorcycle westward when he collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Hwy. 280.
The victim was taken to UAB Hospital. The other vehicle involved left the scene without assisting the victim or reporting the accident. Yates says the accident is being investigated as a criminal offense.
On April 20, 16-year-old Taylor Ronald Akin died after the Chevrolet Camaro he was riding in collided with a Chevrolet truck in Bessemer. Authorities say the accident happened on 15th Street Road at CCC Camp Road just after 9 p.m.
The Camaro and second vehicle were traveling south on 15th Street Road when the second driver was attempting to turn onto CCC Camp Road. The collision caused the Camaro to roll multiple times. Akin died at the scene and the driver of the Camaro was taken to an area hospital.
