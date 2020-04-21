Birmingham Superintendent Lisa Herring Leaving for her home state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Once again Birmingham City Schools will be looking for a new leader.
Superintendent Lisa Herring is returning to her home state of Georgia. She has now taken a job as superintendent of the Atlanta School System.
There has been speculation for months that Herring could possibly leave. Education and city leaders are saying it will be a loss because Herring had the Birmingham School System going in the right direction.
Tuesday, Herring addressed the news media in Atlanta area about her decision and her accomplishments in Birmingham.
“That starts with the district’s big academic turnaround, schools moving off the failing list by virtue of the state report card,” Herring said.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin praised Herring for her accomplishments, but he was concerned about losing another school superintendent after three years. There have been eight superintendents since 2001.
“I think we all want our school system to be better and students deserve better, and Dr. Herring showed what a good fit looks like for our system,” Woodfin said.
When Herring arrived, the overall school system was rated F. In three years it moved up to a C.
67% of the schools improved on the state school report card.
“Of course we expect to move in the right direction. Continued improvement within the city of Birmingham. Continue to be a force for greatness,” said Cheri Gardner, District 6 Board Member with the Birmingham Board of Education.
Gardner said Herring implemented news programs, including a reading program which impacted city schools. The teacher’s union said Herring made a difference.
“We were in shambles with the previous superintendent,” said Richard Franklin with the American Teacher Federation.
Franklin credits Herring with turning around Birmingham schools. He added that she can’t be faulted for heading home. As for her replacement?
“If you want consistency. If you want people who know the area, care in their heart, you pick somebody from this state,” Franklin said.
The Atlanta School Board can’t officially vote until two weeks to make the job official. Gardner says she expects the Birmingham Board will meet soon to select an interim superintendent and to start the work for finding another superintendent.
