Birmingham Olive Garden Restaurant closing permanently

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant located at 7701 Crestwood Boulevard is closing.
A sign at the restaurant says this location will be closed permanently on Monday, April 20.
“Closing this restaurant was a difficult business decision, and one we made very carefully and thoughtfully. While this decision is not a reflection of the quality of our team members’ work, we could no longer justify continuing to operate this location given historical sales trends. Everyone currently working on the Eastwood team will receive severance pay," Hunter Robinson, Communications Manager For Olive Garden said in a statement.
Olive Garden has four other locations in the Birmingham area: Hoover, Trussville, Tuscaloosa and Alabaster.
