B’ham City Schools superintendent named sole finalist for position in Atlanta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring announced Tuesday that Dr. Herring has been named the sole finalist for superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools.
Dr. Herring’s final day with Birmingham City Schools will not be set until her hire is approved by the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education. The BCS Board will also then work to find an interim superintendent.
“I am extremely grateful to the board for the opportunity to have served the scholars of Birmingham City Schools for the last 3 years. We have accomplished so much together and there is great drive and momentum here in BCS. I am proud of the hard-working staff at all levels of this organization. You will forever be my family. I am eternally grateful for the chance to have led such a great school district,” Herring says.
Birmingham Board of Education President, Ms. Daagye Hendricks says “we are proud of the work that has been done under the leadership of Dr. Herring. The community at-large will miss her leadership. We wish her well in her new position and know that she will make a great impact there as she has done here in BCS.”
