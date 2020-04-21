Bessemer City Schools extending feeding program

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - BCS Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter says the school system will resume its feeding program starting April 21.
It will continue every Tuesday and Friday indefinitely.
Students can pick up their free lunch from one of two food trucks that will stop at several locations around the city.
Those locations and times are:
- Jonesboro Elementary: 10:30 – 10:50
- Braswell Homes: 11:00 – 11:20
- Family Dollar: 11:30 - 11:50
- J. I. Cobb: 12:05 -12:25
- Davis Heights: 12:30 -12:50
- Asbury Howard: 1:00 -1:20
- Southside Homes: 1:30 -1:50
- Hard Elementary: 2:00 – 2:20
- Timberline Apartments: 10:30 -10:50
- Terrace Manor: 11:00 -11:20
- Bessemer Place (Flint Hill): 11:30 – 11:50
- Cedar Creek Aptartments: 12:00 – 12:20
- Pepper Tree/Villa Glen: 12:30 – 12:50
- Westlake Lodge Apartments: 1:00 – 1:20
- Abrams Elementary: 1:30 – 1:50
- New Horizon School: 2:00 – 2:20
- Kate Waller Homes: 2:30 – 2:50
- YMCA Hueytown: 3:00 – 3:20
