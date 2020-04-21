Attalla gives temporary hazardous pay bump to first responders

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Another city is giving first responders a hazardous pay bump.
The Attalla city council, in a socially-distanced meeting held at city hall and not by teleconference, voted on a $2 per hour increase to make up for police and firefighters being on the front lines, and possibly exposing themselves to COVID-19 in the process.
The one-time pay raise even includes dispatchers, who work in the city jail and could be exposed to infected inmates.
"We just figured it's the right thing to do right now, we'd loved to have given them a lot more than that, it's not at lot of money but we appreciate what they do every day, so we just chose to do that," said Mayor Larry Means.
Public works employees also got a similar $1 per hour raise because it’s not always possible for them to exercise social distancing in the course of their own jobs. Means says they often ride two to a vehicle.
This comes after Rainbow City made a similar move, and just a day before Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton made a similar request to the Etowah County Commission, who so far haven’t acted on it.
