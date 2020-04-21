Andalusia woman arrested after police respond to party at her home

Melanie Nicole Chambers was arrested after police responded to a party at her home, which violated a state health order limiting gatherings. (Source: Andalusia Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | April 21, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 1:17 PM

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have arrested a woman who hosted a party despite a state order limiting gatherings, according to a release from the city.

The release states APD received a complaint Monday night of loud music on Brewton Street. Chief Paul Hudson said officers found a party of about 40 to 50 people, and they smelled marijuana.

Hudson said when officers made contact with 39-year-old Melanie Nicole Chambers, who is renting the home where the party was found, she became irate. She reportedly coughed in an officer’s face and mentioned COVID-19.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found narcotics, including marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Chambers was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the state health officer’s current suspension of gatherings due to COVID-19. Her total bond is set at $23,500.

Hudson said this is the first time APD has charged someone with violation of the state’s stay-at-home order.

