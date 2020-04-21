Alabama’s Kira Lewis, Jr. declares for NBA Draft

Alabama’s Kira Lewis, Jr. declares for NBA Draft
Alabama point guard Kira Lewis, Jr. is taking his talents to the next level. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Stephen Gunter | April 21, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 9:29 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats will be looking for a new leading scorer next season.

Point guard Kira Lewis, Jr. is taking his talents to the next level.

"After numerous discussions with my family, I have decided to forgo my remaining college eligibility and remain in the draft by hiring an agent," Lewis stated in a video on Twitter.

Lewis averaged 18.5 points per game as a sophomore for the Crimson Tide. That average was fifth best in the SEC.

He was named First Team All-SEC for the 2019-20 season.

Lewis is ranked as the 25th overall player in the draft by ESPN.

The 2020 NBA Draft is set for June 25.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.