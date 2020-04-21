Alabama’s Kira Lewis, Jr. declares for NBA Draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats will be looking for a new leading scorer next season.
Point guard Kira Lewis, Jr. is taking his talents to the next level.
"After numerous discussions with my family, I have decided to forgo my remaining college eligibility and remain in the draft by hiring an agent," Lewis stated in a video on Twitter.
Lewis averaged 18.5 points per game as a sophomore for the Crimson Tide. That average was fifth best in the SEC.
He was named First Team All-SEC for the 2019-20 season.
Lewis is ranked as the 25th overall player in the draft by ESPN.
The 2020 NBA Draft is set for June 25.
