Ala. war veteran Noah Galloway knows how to motivate us through COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Noah Galloway knows a thing or two about facing adversity.
He lost his left arm above the elbow and left leg above the knee serving in the United States Army during the Iraq War. His ability to overcome his injuries both physically and mentally serves as an inspiration during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s easy to get down during this time,” said Galloway. “We all have to find that one thing that will make us fight and want to get through this season of COVID-19 and get to the other side. I did at my lowest time and so can you, so can everybody.”
Galloway is living in Calera and continues to do his work as an author, motivational speaker, extreme sports enthusiast and trainer.
His book “Living with No Excuses: The Remarkable Rebirth of an American Soldier” was released in 2016.
