In 10 years since oil spill, lessons for coronavirus response

Just like today with ventilators and PPE, one of the biggest challenges during the oil spill was obtaining resources. Every gulf state was after as much protective boom as they could get their hands on, as well as oil skimmers and other cleaning gear. Riley had a team of people scouring the globe for the best kind of boom that could actually create a barrier and protect a shoreline, finally having success with the Persian Gulf nation of Bahrain. Using BP money, the state ordered miles of this heavy-duty, Navy-grade boom that sits three feet above the water and three feet below, much better than the flimsy 18-inch boom that a decent wave could wash away. The governor had planned to deploy the boom along with skimmers at the entrance of Mobile Bay and Perdido Bay to protect the state’s sea life estuaries. But, before the boom could be put in place, the U.S. Coast Guard seized it from a warehouse in Theodore and took it to Louisiana where President Barack Obama was set to have a press conference. There was no good cop that day, as both Bonner and Riley tore into Retired Admiral Thad Allen, who the president had put in charge of the oil spill response. I’d never seen Riley or Bonner that angry. But their anger was righteous and justified. They were trying to protect the state and the federal government took that opportunity away. It was a frustrating time. Here was this silent killer floating toward the state and all the money and government involved couldn’t stop it.