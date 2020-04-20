Yazeed accused of biting officer in jail

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ibraheem Yazeed, the suspect charged with capital murder in the kidnapping and death of Aniah Blanchard, is now facing an assault charge.
According to court documents, Yazeed is facing assault second degree after an incident involving officers at the Lee County Jail.
Court documents indicate the charge is related to an incident on March 23. Lee County deputies were attempting to put Yazeed back into his cell after he had taken a shower. Yazeed refused to enter his cell and after several verbal commands by officers, a stun gun was used on him.
Other officers were called in to assist and while doing so, documents indicate Yazeed reportedly bit one of the officers on the leg. Officers were later able to gain control of Yazeed and put him into his cell.
A preliminary hearing has been set for May 27 at 9 a.m.
At the time of Blanchard’s disappearance, Yazeed was out on bond for two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery, and attempted murder in connection to an incident in February 2019. That case is currently bound over for grand jury consideration.
Blanchard’s remains were found in November in rural Macon County.
