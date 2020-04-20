Trussville groups collecting electronic devices to help with distance learning

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Several groups in Trussville are working together to collect laptops for students as we continue distance learning.
Since schools abruptly shifted to distance learning because of COVID-19, most students now need a laptop to be successful. Many schools had to work quickly to fill the gap, even if it was temporarily.
“Ended up having to take from our computer lab to meet that need,” said Ty Williams, Director of Development and Community Affairs at Restoration Academy.
Williams said they distributed over 100 laptops to students in a school of 360.
“It’s not just here in urban areas. You have rural areas where you have that same, unfortunate situation,” said Williams.
Williams’ school is one of many hoping to get laptop donations for students through an ongoing drive.
Several organizations, including Trussville Daybreak Rotary, Bryant Bank, and Faith Community Church, are working together to collect devices to give to students in Jefferson County and St. Clair County.
“We want to use this as a platform to help kids be everything they can be,” said Jamie Townes, Fundraising Chair - Trussville Daybreak Rotary.
You can drop off an old electronic device at the Bryant Bank in Trussville from 8 am until 5 pm. A technician will wipe your information from the device before it's distributed to a student. Organizers say the drive will help bridge learning gaps and hopefully start a bigger conversation about access to resources and student success.
“How can we take advantage of technology to give students everything they need to make sure they have those resources," said Townes.
The organizations will collect donations until Friday and will determine if they need to extend the collection drive or expand it to other areas. If you’d like to donate, but won’t be able to make it to the drop off location, contact Townes at 205-243-2659.
When you donate, you’re asked to include your address if you’d like a receipt for your donation.
