Tribute and honor for Center Point hero firefighter killed in the line of duty in 2000

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - On April 20th, 2000, Firefighter/Paramedic Rickey L. Davis was killed in the line of duty.
He and members of the Center Point Fire District responded to a structure fire, and during ground operations, Rickey fell through a floor.
Members that were with him and others on the scene immediately began efforts to pull him from the building. He was removed quickly, and crews worked to revive him. Rickey was transported to Carraway Hospital by Lifesaver helicopter. Rickey died after an exhaustive effort by the trauma team to save him.
The years since that day, Rickey and his family have been a part of our department. He lives through the kindness of others. Members of the department host an annual golf tournament. The tournament brings together firefighters, law enforcement officers and a host of others for a day of fun competition. Proceeds from the tournament are shared with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Kid One Transport, Children’s Hospital of Alabama and Center Point Fire Explorer Program.
Monday at 4:30 p.m. the Center Point Fire family honored Rickey 20 years after his death. Rickey represented the Core Values of the Center Point Fire District, Compassion, Pride, FAMILY and Dedication long before they were composed.
A ceremony will be held at the Rickey L. Davis Memorial, located at Fire Station 1, 2229 Center Point Parkway.
