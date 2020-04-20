Too Cute! Birmingham Zoo’s Pallas’ cat has kittens

“We are all very happy for this wonderful news—our first Pallas’ cat kittens in over two decades at the Birmingham Zoo,” says Chris Pfefferkorn, President & CEO. “Mischa’s litter is significant for the Zoo and crucial for the Pallas’ cat species. We are the only AZA-accredited Zoo in the state of Alabama, and we take pride in being a part of the conservation of wildlife and wild places. Species Survival Plan programs align with the Zoo’s mission of Inspiring Passion to Conserve the Natural World.”