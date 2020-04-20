Too Cute! Birmingham Zoo’s Pallas’ cat has kittens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo announced the 3-year-old female Pallas’ cat Mischa gave birth to four kittens on April 10.
The kittens were conceived through natural breeding with the male Pallas’ cat Bataar, and all were born in a nesting den off-habitat in the Zoo’s Predator Building.
Zoo employees say Mischa is a first-time mother and has been very attentive while displaying ideal behaviors such as nursing and grooming.
In order to assess the kittens’ development, animal care and veterinary staff will closely monitor via a camera feed.
All four kittens and their mother seem to be active and healthy.
Animal care and veterinary staff will perform the first visual check of the kittens when they are two weeks old and their first physical exam will be performed at eight weeks.
“We are all very happy for this wonderful news—our first Pallas’ cat kittens in over two decades at the Birmingham Zoo,” says Chris Pfefferkorn, President & CEO. “Mischa’s litter is significant for the Zoo and crucial for the Pallas’ cat species. We are the only AZA-accredited Zoo in the state of Alabama, and we take pride in being a part of the conservation of wildlife and wild places. Species Survival Plan programs align with the Zoo’s mission of Inspiring Passion to Conserve the Natural World.”
“I hope the birth of the kittens will encourage people to learn more about how the Zoo is contributing to the conservation of this amazing species,” says Scott Kayser, Lead Animal Care Professional in Predators and Vice Coordinator of the Pallas’ cat SSP.
Mischa was born at the Columbus Zoo in May 2017 and came to the Birmingham Zoo in December 2017. Bataar, the father, was born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo in 2018 and arrived at the Birmingham Zoo in early 2019.
