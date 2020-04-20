Thorsby woman survives tree crashing into home

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Thorsby woman is thankful to be alive after an early Sunday morning storm blew trees down on her home, striking her and trapping her family inside.
Kelly Meeks has lived in Thorsby for 20 years. She has seen storms come and go, but this is the first time a storm hit her home causing serious damage.
“The floor is wet, y’all be careful,” Meeks said as she lead WBRC FOX6 News through her damaged home.
It happened around 6 a.m. Sunday when storms and strong winds came through. She just left her bedroom and tried to get her son to the bathroom for safety, but they didn’t make it. “If I had been 20 seconds slower, I don’t know how it would turn out,” Meeks said.
The tree smashed though the roof. Limbs slammed into her bed. The house suffered a lot of damage. Her bedroom is open to the elements. Her son’s room was also damaged. “Right now, they have us in a hotel. We know it’s not livable. The floors are soaked,” Meeks said.
Meeks suffered a hit on the head and a mild concussion and hasn’t slept since the storms hit.
Trees are being removed from her front yard by a tree service Monday morning. The family is facing a lot of difficulty fixing up their home again. Still, they have a lot to be grateful for in the aftermath. “Physically wonderful. I guess emotionally it’s hard, but God has gotten us through all of this. We got a small knit community and everybody helps everybody,” Meeks said.
The family was trapped in the home for about six hours. The family had no power, but could send out Facebook messages to friends. Those friends from as far away as Missouri and even Tarrant in Jefferson County sent in emergency calls to the fire department to rescue the family. The Meeks’ just had their roof replaced two years ago, but now they will have to do it again.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.