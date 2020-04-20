Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 17-year-old

Kamron Bush (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | April 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:05 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Kamron Bush was last seen in the Westover area on April 17. Bush has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s around 5′3″ and weighs 140 lbs.

Authorities say Bush could be in the Opp, Alabama area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Chris Curenton at 205-670-6173, email at ccurenton@shelbyso.com or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

