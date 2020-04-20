New clinic to treat COVID-19 patients opens at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A specialized clinic for UAB patients diagnosed with COVID-19 has opened. It’s a collaboration among physicians specializing in infectious diseases, internal medicine, and family and community medicine.
The COVID Respiratory Clinic, operated by the Department of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases, is open to those who are already patients of the UAB Health System who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing progressive symptoms at home.
“Most importantly, we want to identify persons who need hospital admission and prevent rapid progressive disease. Early hospitalization, when needed, can save many lives,” said Turner Overton, M.D., professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases. “This clinic will keep patients from having to go to the emergency room, where wait times can cause delays in evaluation and also place other patients at risk for COVID-19 infection.”
Patients will first complete a telehealth or phone visit with a UAB Medicine provider. Based on their telehealth assessment, they may then be referred to the COVID Respiratory Clinic to identify those who need hospital admission. Otherwise, they will be prescribed medications and therapies to help them continue to recuperate at home.
The clinic is located in the Regions Bank building at 539 Richard Arrington Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment, call your UAB Medicine provider for a telehealth evaluation and referral.
To request an appointment:
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1. To schedule an appointment with a UAB Medicine provider, please call 205-934-9999 or toll-free at 800-822-8816.
If you would like to donate to the UAB Coronavirus Response Support Fund, which helps defer the costs associated with uninsured and underinsured patients, PPE support, child care for health care staff, and more, visit uab.edu/fightcovid19/give.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.