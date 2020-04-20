Map projections show when AL could relax social distancing guidelines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting a closer look at a new map projection of when Alabama and other states across the country could see social distancing guidelines relaxing.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington released the map on Friday.
You can see each state is color-coded based on how soon the IHME projects states could ease up on distancing polices.
The lighter the color, the earlier the date.
Based on the findings, Alabama could relax its social distancing by the week of May 18th.
But those dates are assuming the states have widely available testing, contact tracing and case-based isolation, and restrictions on mass gatherings.
Our neighboring states have threshold dates a week or more after, with Georgia projected at June 8th or later.
“It’s very helpful information, but also look at what’s happening in your own state, and look at the information that you are being provided by your local public health and your state public health, and look at the information that the state health officer and the governor and her team are looking at in terms of the advice for the state of Alabama,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris sent us this statement about the model:
